Dövizler / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
131.50 USD 0.72 (0.54%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NTRS fiyatı bugün -0.54% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 131.03 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 132.94 aralığında işlem gördü.
Northern Trust Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
131.03 132.94
Yıllık aralık
81.62 133.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 132.22
- Açılış
- 132.94
- Satış
- 131.50
- Alış
- 131.80
- Düşük
- 131.03
- Yüksek
- 132.94
- Hacim
- 2.592 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.54%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- 46.24%
21 Eylül, Pazar