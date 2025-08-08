Divisas / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
129.46 USD 0.21 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NTRS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 128.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Northern Trust Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NTRS News
- Northern Trust amplía relación con Brandes para fondo australiano
- MTB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Urbas encarga un informe para conocer el paradero de 1.600 millones de acciones
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Great Choice
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- Northern Trust (NTRS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Northern Trust en la Conferencia de Barclays: Enfoque estratégico en crecimiento y eficiencia
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Here's Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Northern Trust names Michael Hunstad as asset management president
- New Mexico educational retirement board selects Northern Trust
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
Rango diario
128.43 131.39
Rango anual
81.62 133.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 129.25
- Open
- 129.99
- Bid
- 129.46
- Ask
- 129.76
- Low
- 128.43
- High
- 131.39
- Volumen
- 2.013 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.16%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.19%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 31.73%
- Cambio anual
- 43.97%
