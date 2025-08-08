CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation

129.46 USD 0.21 (0.16%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NTRS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 128.43, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.39.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
128.43 131.39
Rango anual
81.62 133.00
Cierres anteriores
129.25
Open
129.99
Bid
129.46
Ask
129.76
Low
128.43
High
131.39
Volumen
2.013 K
Cambio diario
0.16%
Cambio mensual
-0.19%
Cambio a 6 meses
31.73%
Cambio anual
43.97%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B