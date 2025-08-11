Devises / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
131.50 USD 0.72 (0.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NTRS a changé de -0.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 131.03 et à un maximum de 132.94.
Suivez la dynamique Northern Trust Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
131.03 132.94
Range Annuel
81.62 133.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 132.22
- Ouverture
- 132.94
- Bid
- 131.50
- Ask
- 131.80
- Plus Bas
- 131.03
- Plus Haut
- 132.94
- Volume
- 2.592 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.54%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 33.80%
- Changement Annuel
- 46.24%
20 septembre, samedi