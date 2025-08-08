通貨 / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
132.22 USD 2.76 (2.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NTRSの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり129.21の安値と132.66の高値で取引されました。
Northern Trust Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NTRS News
- ノーザン・トラスト・アセット・マネジメント、バフグナを共同最高投資責任者に任命
- Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Bahuguna as global co-CIO
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- ノーザン・トラストがオーストラリアファンド向けブランデスとの関係を拡大
- Northern Trust expands relationship with Brandes for Australian fund
- MTB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Great Choice
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- Northern Trust (NTRS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Northern Trust at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Efficiency
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Here's Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Northern Trust names Michael Hunstad as asset management president
- New Mexico educational retirement board selects Northern Trust
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
