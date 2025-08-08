クォートセクション
通貨 / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation

132.22 USD 2.76 (2.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NTRSの今日の為替レートは、2.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり129.21の安値と132.66の高値で取引されました。

Northern Trust Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
129.21 132.66
1年のレンジ
81.62 133.00
以前の終値
129.46
始値
129.85
買値
132.22
買値
132.52
安値
129.21
高値
132.66
出来高
2.795 K
1日の変化
2.13%
1ヶ月の変化
1.94%
6ヶ月の変化
34.53%
1年の変化
47.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K