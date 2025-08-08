통화 / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
131.50 USD 0.72 (0.54%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NTRS 환율이 오늘 -0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 131.03이고 고가는 132.94이었습니다.
Northern Trust Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NTRS News
- 노던 트러스트, 바후구나 공동 CIO 임명
- Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Bahuguna as global co-CIO
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- 노던 트러스트, Brandes와 호주 펀드 협력 확대
- Northern Trust expands relationship with Brandes for Australian fund
- MTB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Great Choice
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- Northern Trust (NTRS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Northern Trust at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Efficiency
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Here's Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Northern Trust names Michael Hunstad as asset management president
- New Mexico educational retirement board selects Northern Trust
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
일일 변동 비율
131.03 132.94
년간 변동
81.62 133.00
- 이전 종가
- 132.22
- 시가
- 132.94
- Bid
- 131.50
- Ask
- 131.80
- 저가
- 131.03
- 고가
- 132.94
- 볼륨
- 2.592 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.54%
- 월 변동
- 1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.24%
