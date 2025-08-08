QuotazioniSezioni
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation

131.50 USD 0.72 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTRS ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.03 e ad un massimo di 132.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Northern Trust Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
131.03 132.94
Intervallo Annuale
81.62 133.00
Chiusura Precedente
132.22
Apertura
132.94
Bid
131.50
Ask
131.80
Minimo
131.03
Massimo
132.94
Volume
2.592 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
33.80%
Variazione Annuale
46.24%
