Valute / NTRS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
131.50 USD 0.72 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTRS ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 131.03 e ad un massimo di 132.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Northern Trust Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRS News
- Northern Trust Asset Management nomina Bahuguna come co-CIO globale
- Northern Trust Asset Management appoints Bahuguna as global co-CIO
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Northern Trust espande la collaborazione con Brandes per fondo australiano
- Northern Trust expands relationship with Brandes for Australian fund
- MTB vs. NTRS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Great Choice
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Bank of New York Mellon, Truist Financial and Northern Trust
- 3 Major Regional Banks to Watch as Industry Prospects Remain Robust
- Northern Trust (NTRS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial
- Northern Trust at Barclays Conference: Strategic Focus on Growth and Efficiency
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Here's Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Bet on These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Higher Treasury Yields
- Northern Trust names Michael Hunstad as asset management president
- New Mexico educational retirement board selects Northern Trust
- Popular Hikes Dividend: Sustainable Strategy or Short-Term Boost?
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Why Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Is Northern Trust (NTRS) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
Intervallo Giornaliero
131.03 132.94
Intervallo Annuale
81.62 133.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 132.22
- Apertura
- 132.94
- Bid
- 131.50
- Ask
- 131.80
- Minimo
- 131.03
- Massimo
- 132.94
- Volume
- 2.592 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 46.24%
20 settembre, sabato