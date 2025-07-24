Currencies / NTRS
NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation
129.06 USD 1.20 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTRS exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.12 and at a high of 130.39.
Follow Northern Trust Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTRS News
Daily Range
128.12 130.39
Year Range
81.62 133.00
- Previous Close
- 130.26
- Open
- 130.39
- Bid
- 129.06
- Ask
- 129.36
- Low
- 128.12
- High
- 130.39
- Volume
- 550
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.32%
- Year Change
- 43.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%