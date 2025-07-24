QuotesSections
Currencies / NTRS
Back to US Stock Market

NTRS: Northern Trust Corporation

129.06 USD 1.20 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NTRS exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.12 and at a high of 130.39.

Follow Northern Trust Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTRS News

Daily Range
128.12 130.39
Year Range
81.62 133.00
Previous Close
130.26
Open
130.39
Bid
129.06
Ask
129.36
Low
128.12
High
130.39
Volume
550
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
-0.49%
6 Months Change
31.32%
Year Change
43.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%