- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
NOEMW: CO2 Energy Transition Corp.
NOEMW fiyatı bugün 23.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1004 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1713 aralığında işlem gördü.
CO2 Energy Transition Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M15
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NOEMW stock price today?
CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1712 today. It trades within 23.17%, yesterday's close was 0.1390, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of NOEMW shows these updates.
Does CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock pay dividends?
CO2 Energy Transition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1712. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 71.20% and USD. View the chart live to track NOEMW movements.
How to buy NOEMW stock?
You can buy CO2 Energy Transition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1712. Orders are usually placed near 0.1712 or 0.1742, while 36 and 30.89% show market activity. Follow NOEMW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NOEMW stock?
Investing in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0445 - 0.2489 and current price 0.1712. Many compare 7.54% and 52.18% before placing orders at 0.1712 or 0.1742. Explore the NOEMW price chart live with daily changes.
What are CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of CO2 Energy Transition Corp. in the past year was 0.2489. Within 0.0445 - 0.2489, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1390 helps spot resistance levels. Track CO2 Energy Transition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NOEMW) over the year was 0.0445. Comparing it with the current 0.1712 and 0.0445 - 0.2489 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOEMW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NOEMW stock split?
CO2 Energy Transition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1390, and 71.20% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1390
- Açılış
- 0.1308
- Satış
- 0.1712
- Alış
- 0.1742
- Düşük
- 0.1004
- Yüksek
- 0.1713
- Hacim
- 36
- Günlük değişim
- 23.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.54%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 52.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- 71.20%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4