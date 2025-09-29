NOEMW exchange rate has changed by 23.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1004 and at a high of 0.1713.

Follow CO2 Energy Transition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.