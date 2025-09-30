시세섹션
통화 / NOEMW
NOEMW: CO2 Energy Transition Corp.

0.1712 USD 0.0322 (23.17%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NOEMW 환율이 오늘 23.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 0.1004이고 고가는 0.1713이었습니다.

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is NOEMW stock price today?

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock is priced at 0.1712 today. It trades within 23.17%, yesterday's close was 0.1390, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of NOEMW shows these updates.

Does CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock pay dividends?

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. is currently valued at 0.1712. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 71.20% and USD. View the chart live to track NOEMW movements.

How to buy NOEMW stock?

You can buy CO2 Energy Transition Corp. shares at the current price of 0.1712. Orders are usually placed near 0.1712 or 0.1742, while 36 and 30.89% show market activity. Follow NOEMW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NOEMW stock?

Investing in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 0.0445 - 0.2489 and current price 0.1712. Many compare 7.54% and 52.18% before placing orders at 0.1712 or 0.1742. Explore the NOEMW price chart live with daily changes.

What are CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock highest prices?

The highest price of CO2 Energy Transition Corp. in the past year was 0.2489. Within 0.0445 - 0.2489, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1390 helps spot resistance levels. Track CO2 Energy Transition Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are CO2 Energy Transition Corp. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NOEMW) over the year was 0.0445. Comparing it with the current 0.1712 and 0.0445 - 0.2489 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NOEMW moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NOEMW stock split?

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1390, and 71.20% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
0.1004 0.1713
년간 변동
0.0445 0.2489
이전 종가
0.1390
시가
0.1308
Bid
0.1712
Ask
0.1742
저가
0.1004
고가
0.1713
볼륨
36
일일 변동
23.17%
월 변동
7.54%
6개월 변동
52.18%
년간 변동율
71.20%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4