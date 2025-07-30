Dövizler / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
86.46 USD 0.90 (1.03%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NFG fiyatı bugün -1.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 86.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 87.57 aralığında işlem gördü.
National Fuel Gas Company hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
86.19 87.57
Yıllık aralık
58.83 89.82
- Önceki kapanış
- 87.36
- Açılış
- 87.56
- Satış
- 86.46
- Alış
- 86.76
- Düşük
- 86.19
- Yüksek
- 87.57
- Hacim
- 665
- Günlük değişim
- -1.03%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.37%
- Yıllık değişim
- 43.29%
21 Eylül, Pazar