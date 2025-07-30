통화 / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
86.46 USD 0.90 (1.03%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NFG 환율이 오늘 -1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 86.19이고 고가는 87.57이었습니다.
National Fuel Gas Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NFG News
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Value Stock
- New Found Gold to expand Queensway project with property acquisition
- New Found Gold stock rises on strong metallurgical test results
- New Found Gold confirms 89.2% gold recovery at Queensway project
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: National Fuel Gas Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, revenue miss
- New Found Gold temporarily halts Queensway project exploration due to fire risk
- New Found Gold suspends exploration at Queensway due to fire risk
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Growth Stock
- National Fuel Gas: Unregulated Business Divisions Power Higher Profits (NYSE:NFG)
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- National Fuel Gas earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
일일 변동 비율
86.19 87.57
년간 변동
58.83 89.82
- 이전 종가
- 87.36
- 시가
- 87.56
- Bid
- 86.46
- Ask
- 86.76
- 저가
- 86.19
- 고가
- 87.57
- 볼륨
- 665
- 일일 변동
- -1.03%
- 월 변동
- 0.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.37%
- 년간 변동율
- 43.29%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K