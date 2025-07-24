KurseKategorien
Währungen / NFG
Zurück zum Aktien

NFG: National Fuel Gas Company

87.36 USD 0.63 (0.72%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NFG hat sich für heute um -0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die National Fuel Gas Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NFG News

Tagesspanne
87.03 88.25
Jahresspanne
58.83 89.82
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
87.99
Eröffnung
87.45
Bid
87.36
Ask
87.66
Tief
87.03
Hoch
88.25
Volumen
471
Tagesänderung
-0.72%
Monatsänderung
1.05%
6-Monatsänderung
10.51%
Jahresänderung
44.78%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K