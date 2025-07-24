Währungen / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
87.36 USD 0.63 (0.72%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NFG hat sich für heute um -0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 87.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 88.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die National Fuel Gas Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
NFG News
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Value Stock
- New Found Gold to expand Queensway project with property acquisition
- New Found Gold stock rises on strong metallurgical test results
- New Found Gold confirms 89.2% gold recovery at Queensway project
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: National Fuel Gas Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, revenue miss
- New Found Gold temporarily halts Queensway project exploration due to fire risk
- New Found Gold suspends exploration at Queensway due to fire risk
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Growth Stock
- National Fuel Gas: Unregulated Business Divisions Power Higher Profits (NYSE:NFG)
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- National Fuel Gas earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Tagesspanne
87.03 88.25
Jahresspanne
58.83 89.82
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 87.99
- Eröffnung
- 87.45
- Bid
- 87.36
- Ask
- 87.66
- Tief
- 87.03
- Hoch
- 88.25
- Volumen
- 471
- Tagesänderung
- -0.72%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.51%
- Jahresänderung
- 44.78%
