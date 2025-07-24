CotizacionesSecciones
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company

87.99 USD 1.16 (1.34%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NFG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 88.16.

Rango diario
87.17 88.16
Rango anual
58.83 89.82
Cierres anteriores
86.83
Open
87.18
Bid
87.99
Ask
88.29
Low
87.17
High
88.16
Volumen
758
Cambio diario
1.34%
Cambio mensual
1.78%
Cambio a 6 meses
11.31%
Cambio anual
45.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B