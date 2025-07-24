Divisas / NFG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
87.99 USD 1.16 (1.34%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NFG de hoy ha cambiado un 1.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 87.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 88.16.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas National Fuel Gas Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NFG News
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Value Stock
- New Found Gold to expand Queensway project with property acquisition
- New Found Gold stock rises on strong metallurgical test results
- New Found Gold confirms 89.2% gold recovery at Queensway project
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: National Fuel Gas Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, revenue miss
- New Found Gold temporarily halts Queensway project exploration due to fire risk
- New Found Gold suspends exploration at Queensway due to fire risk
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Growth Stock
- National Fuel Gas: Unregulated Business Divisions Power Higher Profits (NYSE:NFG)
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- National Fuel Gas earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Rango diario
87.17 88.16
Rango anual
58.83 89.82
- Cierres anteriores
- 86.83
- Open
- 87.18
- Bid
- 87.99
- Ask
- 88.29
- Low
- 87.17
- High
- 88.16
- Volumen
- 758
- Cambio diario
- 1.34%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.31%
- Cambio anual
- 45.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B