货币 / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
87.55 USD 0.72 (0.83%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NFG汇率已更改0.83%。当日，交易品种以低点87.17和高点87.55进行交易。
关注National Fuel Gas Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NFG新闻
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Value Stock
- New Found Gold to expand Queensway project with property acquisition
- New Found Gold stock rises on strong metallurgical test results
- New Found Gold confirms 89.2% gold recovery at Queensway project
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- 国家燃气公司自InvestingPro 2024年1月公允价值提示以来飙升62%
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: National Fuel Gas Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, revenue miss
- New Found Gold temporarily halts Queensway project exploration due to fire risk
- New Found Gold suspends exploration at Queensway due to fire risk
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Growth Stock
- National Fuel Gas: Unregulated Business Divisions Power Higher Profits (NYSE:NFG)
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- National Fuel Gas earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
日范围
87.17 87.55
年范围
58.83 89.82
- 前一天收盘价
- 86.83
- 开盘价
- 87.18
- 卖价
- 87.55
- 买价
- 87.85
- 最低价
- 87.17
- 最高价
- 87.55
- 交易量
- 115
- 日变化
- 0.83%
- 月变化
- 1.27%
- 6个月变化
- 10.75%
- 年变化
- 45.09%
