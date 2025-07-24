Moedas / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
87.44 USD 0.55 (0.63%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NFG para hoje mudou para -0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 87.36 e o mais alto foi 88.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National Fuel Gas Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NFG Notícias
Faixa diária
87.36 88.00
Faixa anual
58.83 89.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 87.99
- Open
- 87.45
- Bid
- 87.44
- Ask
- 87.74
- Low
- 87.36
- High
- 88.00
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- -0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.15%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.61%
- Mudança anual
- 44.91%
