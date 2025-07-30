Valute / NFG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
86.46 USD 0.90 (1.03%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NFG ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.19 e ad un massimo di 87.57.
Segui le dinamiche di National Fuel Gas Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NFG News
- Our Top 10 High Growth Dividend Stocks – September 2025
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Dividend Kings: 2 Ideal Buys In 25 “Safer” Of 56 September Dogs
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Value Stock
- New Found Gold to expand Queensway project with property acquisition
- New Found Gold stock rises on strong metallurgical test results
- New Found Gold confirms 89.2% gold recovery at Queensway project
- How to invest in the cheapest sector of the stock market for long-term gains
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Earnings call transcript: National Fuel Gas Q3 2025 sees earnings beat, revenue miss
- New Found Gold temporarily halts Queensway project exploration due to fire risk
- New Found Gold suspends exploration at Queensway due to fire risk
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Here's Why National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a Strong Growth Stock
- National Fuel Gas: Unregulated Business Divisions Power Higher Profits (NYSE:NFG)
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- National Fuel Gas Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- National Fuel Gas earnings beat by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Compared to Estimates, National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Intervallo Giornaliero
86.19 87.57
Intervallo Annuale
58.83 89.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 87.36
- Apertura
- 87.56
- Bid
- 86.46
- Ask
- 86.76
- Minimo
- 86.19
- Massimo
- 87.57
- Volume
- 665
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 43.29%
20 settembre, sabato