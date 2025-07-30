QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NFG
Tornare a Azioni

NFG: National Fuel Gas Company

86.46 USD 0.90 (1.03%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NFG ha avuto una variazione del -1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 86.19 e ad un massimo di 87.57.

Segui le dinamiche di National Fuel Gas Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NFG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
86.19 87.57
Intervallo Annuale
58.83 89.82
Chiusura Precedente
87.36
Apertura
87.56
Bid
86.46
Ask
86.76
Minimo
86.19
Massimo
87.57
Volume
665
Variazione giornaliera
-1.03%
Variazione Mensile
0.01%
Variazione Semestrale
9.37%
Variazione Annuale
43.29%
20 settembre, sabato