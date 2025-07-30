通貨 / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company
87.36 USD 0.63 (0.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NFGの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.03の安値と88.25の高値で取引されました。
National Fuel Gas Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
87.03 88.25
1年のレンジ
58.83 89.82
- 以前の終値
- 87.99
- 始値
- 87.45
- 買値
- 87.36
- 買値
- 87.66
- 安値
- 87.03
- 高値
- 88.25
- 出来高
- 471
- 1日の変化
- -0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.51%
- 1年の変化
- 44.78%
