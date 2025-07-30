クォートセクション
通貨 / NFG
NFG: National Fuel Gas Company

87.36 USD 0.63 (0.72%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NFGの今日の為替レートは、-0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.03の安値と88.25の高値で取引されました。

National Fuel Gas Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
87.03 88.25
1年のレンジ
58.83 89.82
以前の終値
87.99
始値
87.45
買値
87.36
買値
87.66
安値
87.03
高値
88.25
出来高
471
1日の変化
-0.72%
1ヶ月の変化
1.05%
6ヶ月の変化
10.51%
1年の変化
44.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K