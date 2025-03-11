KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / MTUM
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MTUM: iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

254.19 USD 1.58 (0.62%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MTUM fiyatı bugün -0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 253.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 256.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTUM haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is MTUM stock price today?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock is priced at 254.19 today. It trades within 253.80 - 256.30, yesterday's close was 255.77, and trading volume reached 1288. The live price chart of MTUM shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF is currently valued at 254.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.39% and USD. View the chart live to track MTUM movements.

How to buy MTUM stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF shares at the current price of 254.19. Orders are usually placed near 254.19 or 254.49, while 1288 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow MTUM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MTUM stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 171.51 - 258.00 and current price 254.19. Many compare -0.29% and 20.26% before placing orders at 254.19 or 254.49. Explore the MTUM price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the past year was 258.00. Within 171.51 - 258.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 255.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) over the year was 171.51. Comparing it with the current 254.19 and 171.51 - 258.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MTUM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MTUM stock split?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 255.77, and 25.39% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
253.80 256.30
Yıllık aralık
171.51 258.00
Önceki kapanış
255.77
Açılış
256.06
Satış
254.19
Alış
254.49
Düşük
253.80
Yüksek
256.30
Hacim
1.288 K
Günlük değişim
-0.62%
Aylık değişim
-0.29%
6 aylık değişim
20.26%
Yıllık değişim
25.39%
06 Ekim, Pazartesi