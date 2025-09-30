- Genel bakış
MFA-PB: MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B
MFA-PB fiyatı bugün 0.33% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.23 aralığında işlem gördü.
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MFA-PB stock price today?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock is priced at 21.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 21.12, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of MFA-PB shows these updates.
Does MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock pay dividends?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B is currently valued at 21.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PB movements.
How to buy MFA-PB stock?
You can buy MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B shares at the current price of 21.19. Orders are usually placed near 21.19 or 21.49, while 64 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MFA-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFA-PB stock?
Investing in MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B involves considering the yearly range 20.18 - 22.15 and current price 21.19. Many compare -2.98% and -0.14% before placing orders at 21.19 or 21.49. Explore the MFA-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 22.15. Within 20.18 - 22.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B performance using the live chart.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PB) over the year was 20.18. Comparing it with the current 21.19 and 20.18 - 22.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFA-PB stock split?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.12, and -0.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.12
- Açılış
- 21.22
- Satış
- 21.19
- Alış
- 21.49
- Düşük
- 21.13
- Yüksek
- 21.23
- Hacim
- 64
- Günlük değişim
- 0.33%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.98%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -0.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4