What is MFA-PB stock price today? MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock is priced at 21.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 21.12, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of MFA-PB shows these updates.

Does MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock pay dividends? MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B is currently valued at 21.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PB movements.

How to buy MFA-PB stock? You can buy MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B shares at the current price of 21.19. Orders are usually placed near 21.19 or 21.49, while 64 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MFA-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MFA-PB stock? Investing in MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B involves considering the yearly range 20.18 - 22.15 and current price 21.19. Many compare -2.98% and -0.14% before placing orders at 21.19 or 21.49. Explore the MFA-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 22.15. Within 20.18 - 22.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B performance using the live chart.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PB) over the year was 20.18. Comparing it with the current 21.19 and 20.18 - 22.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PB moves on the chart live for more details.