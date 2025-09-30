- 개요
MFA-PB: MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B
MFA-PB 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.13이고 고가는 21.23이었습니다.
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MFA-PB stock price today?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock is priced at 21.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 21.12, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of MFA-PB shows these updates.
Does MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock pay dividends?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B is currently valued at 21.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PB movements.
How to buy MFA-PB stock?
You can buy MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B shares at the current price of 21.19. Orders are usually placed near 21.19 or 21.49, while 64 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MFA-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFA-PB stock?
Investing in MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B involves considering the yearly range 20.18 - 22.15 and current price 21.19. Many compare -2.98% and -0.14% before placing orders at 21.19 or 21.49. Explore the MFA-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 22.15. Within 20.18 - 22.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B performance using the live chart.
What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PB) over the year was 20.18. Comparing it with the current 21.19 and 20.18 - 22.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFA-PB stock split?
MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.12, and -0.14% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.12
- 시가
- 21.22
- Bid
- 21.19
- Ask
- 21.49
- 저가
- 21.13
- 고가
- 21.23
- 볼륨
- 64
- 일일 변동
- 0.33%
- 월 변동
- -2.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.14%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4