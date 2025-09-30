시세섹션
통화 / MFA-PB
주식로 돌아가기

MFA-PB: MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B

21.19 USD 0.07 (0.33%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MFA-PB 환율이 오늘 0.33%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.13이고 고가는 21.23이었습니다.

MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is MFA-PB stock price today?

MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock is priced at 21.19 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 21.12, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of MFA-PB shows these updates.

Does MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B stock pay dividends?

MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B is currently valued at 21.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.14% and USD. View the chart live to track MFA-PB movements.

How to buy MFA-PB stock?

You can buy MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B shares at the current price of 21.19. Orders are usually placed near 21.19 or 21.49, while 64 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MFA-PB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MFA-PB stock?

Investing in MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B involves considering the yearly range 20.18 - 22.15 and current price 21.19. Many compare -2.98% and -0.14% before placing orders at 21.19 or 21.49. Explore the MFA-PB price chart live with daily changes.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. in the past year was 22.15. Within 20.18 - 22.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B performance using the live chart.

What are MFA FINANCIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MFA FINANCIAL, INC. (MFA-PB) over the year was 20.18. Comparing it with the current 21.19 and 20.18 - 22.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFA-PB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MFA-PB stock split?

MFA Financial Inc Preferred Series B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.12, and -0.14% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.13 21.23
년간 변동
20.18 22.15
이전 종가
21.12
시가
21.22
Bid
21.19
Ask
21.49
저가
21.13
고가
21.23
볼륨
64
일일 변동
0.33%
월 변동
-2.98%
6개월 변동
-0.14%
년간 변동율
-0.14%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4