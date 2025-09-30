- Genel bakış
MDV-PA: Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe
MDV-PA fiyatı bugün 1.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.46 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MDV-PA stock price today?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock is priced at 25.75 today. It trades within 1.10%, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MDV-PA shows these updates.
Does Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock pay dividends?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe is currently valued at 25.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.10% and USD. View the chart live to track MDV-PA movements.
How to buy MDV-PA stock?
You can buy Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe shares at the current price of 25.75. Orders are usually placed near 25.75 or 26.05, while 4 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow MDV-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDV-PA stock?
Investing in Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe involves considering the yearly range 24.09 - 27.54 and current price 25.75. Many compare 4.76% and 5.10% before placing orders at 25.75 or 26.05. Explore the MDV-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. in the past year was 27.54. Within 24.09 - 27.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. (MDV-PA) over the year was 24.09. Comparing it with the current 25.75 and 24.09 - 27.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDV-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDV-PA stock split?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.47, and 5.10% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.47
- Açılış
- 25.46
- Satış
- 25.75
- Alış
- 26.05
- Düşük
- 25.46
- Yüksek
- 25.75
- Hacim
- 4
- Günlük değişim
- 1.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.76%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.10%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.10%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4