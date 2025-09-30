- 개요
MDV-PA: Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe
MDV-PA 환율이 오늘 1.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.46이고 고가는 25.75이었습니다.
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is MDV-PA stock price today?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock is priced at 25.75 today. It trades within 1.10%, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MDV-PA shows these updates.
Does Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock pay dividends?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe is currently valued at 25.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.10% and USD. View the chart live to track MDV-PA movements.
How to buy MDV-PA stock?
You can buy Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe shares at the current price of 25.75. Orders are usually placed near 25.75 or 26.05, while 4 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow MDV-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDV-PA stock?
Investing in Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe involves considering the yearly range 24.09 - 27.54 and current price 25.75. Many compare 4.76% and 5.10% before placing orders at 25.75 or 26.05. Explore the MDV-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. in the past year was 27.54. Within 24.09 - 27.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe performance using the live chart.
What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. (MDV-PA) over the year was 24.09. Comparing it with the current 25.75 and 24.09 - 27.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDV-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDV-PA stock split?
Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.47, and 5.10% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.47
- 시가
- 25.46
- Bid
- 25.75
- Ask
- 26.05
- 저가
- 25.46
- 고가
- 25.75
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 1.10%
- 월 변동
- 4.76%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.10%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4