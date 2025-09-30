What is MDV-PA stock price today? Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock is priced at 25.75 today. It trades within 1.10%, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MDV-PA shows these updates.

Does Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock pay dividends? Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe is currently valued at 25.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.10% and USD. View the chart live to track MDV-PA movements.

How to buy MDV-PA stock? You can buy Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe shares at the current price of 25.75. Orders are usually placed near 25.75 or 26.05, while 4 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow MDV-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDV-PA stock? Investing in Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe involves considering the yearly range 24.09 - 27.54 and current price 25.75. Many compare 4.76% and 5.10% before placing orders at 25.75 or 26.05. Explore the MDV-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. in the past year was 27.54. Within 24.09 - 27.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe performance using the live chart.

What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. (MDV-PA) over the year was 24.09. Comparing it with the current 25.75 and 24.09 - 27.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDV-PA moves on the chart live for more details.