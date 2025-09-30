시세섹션
통화 / MDV-PA
MDV-PA: Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe

25.75 USD 0.28 (1.10%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MDV-PA 환율이 오늘 1.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.46이고 고가는 25.75이었습니다.

Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is MDV-PA stock price today?

Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock is priced at 25.75 today. It trades within 1.10%, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MDV-PA shows these updates.

Does Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe stock pay dividends?

Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe is currently valued at 25.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.10% and USD. View the chart live to track MDV-PA movements.

How to buy MDV-PA stock?

You can buy Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe shares at the current price of 25.75. Orders are usually placed near 25.75 or 26.05, while 4 and 1.14% show market activity. Follow MDV-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDV-PA stock?

Investing in Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe involves considering the yearly range 24.09 - 27.54 and current price 25.75. Many compare 4.76% and 5.10% before placing orders at 25.75 or 26.05. Explore the MDV-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. in the past year was 27.54. Within 24.09 - 27.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe performance using the live chart.

What are MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MODIV INDUSTRIAL, INC. (MDV-PA) over the year was 24.09. Comparing it with the current 25.75 and 24.09 - 27.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDV-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDV-PA stock split?

Modiv Inc 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Prefe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.47, and 5.10% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.46 25.75
년간 변동
24.09 27.54
이전 종가
25.47
시가
25.46
Bid
25.75
Ask
26.05
저가
25.46
고가
25.75
볼륨
4
일일 변동
1.10%
월 변동
4.76%
6개월 변동
5.10%
년간 변동율
5.10%
