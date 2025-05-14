Dövizler / MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc
1.55 USD 0.04 (2.52%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MAIA fiyatı bugün -2.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.58 aralığında işlem gördü.
MAIA Biotechnology Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MAIA haberleri
- Maia Biotechnology, indirimli fiyattan hisse senedi ihraç etmek için varant kullanacak
- Maia Biotechnology to issue 440,503 shares after warrant exercise at reduced price
- Maia Biotechnology presents Phase 2 THIO-101 trial data at lung cancer conference
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after FDA grants Fast Track designation
- FDA grants fast track designation for MAIA’s lung cancer drug
- MAIA Biotechnology’s 41% decline validates InvestingPro’s overvalued call
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after publishing promising preclinical data
- MAIA Biotechnology publishes preclinical data on cancer drug candidates
- MAIA Biotechnology doses first patient in Taiwan for NSCLC trial
- Maia Biotechnology enters stock purchase agreement for up to $587,905 with Prevail Partners
- MAIA Biotechnology appoints HCC experts to scientific advisory board
- MAIA Biotechnology partners with Roche for cancer treatment studies
- MAIA Biotechnology to Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- MAIA reports NSCLC patient response in Phase 2 trial
- Maia Biotechnology stock rises following positive trial results
- MAIA reports extended survival in lung cancer trial
- MAIA Biotechnology secures $669,500 in private placement
- MAIA Biotechnology Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting
- MAIA Biotechnology Announces Director Participation in Recent Private Placement
Günlük aralık
1.52 1.58
Yıllık aralık
1.40 3.48
- Önceki kapanış
- 1.59
- Açılış
- 1.56
- Satış
- 1.55
- Alış
- 1.85
- Düşük
- 1.52
- Yüksek
- 1.58
- Hacim
- 240
- Günlük değişim
- -2.52%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.31%
- Yıllık değişim
- -44.84%
21 Eylül, Pazar