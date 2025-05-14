クォートセクション
通貨 / MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc

1.59 USD 0.02 (1.27%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAIAの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.55の安値と1.61の高値で取引されました。

MAIA Biotechnology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
1.55 1.61
1年のレンジ
1.40 3.48
以前の終値
1.57
始値
1.55
買値
1.59
買値
1.89
安値
1.55
高値
1.61
出来高
118
1日の変化
1.27%
1ヶ月の変化
3.25%
6ヶ月の変化
3.92%
1年の変化
-43.42%
