通貨 / MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc
1.59 USD 0.02 (1.27%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAIAの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.55の安値と1.61の高値で取引されました。
MAIA Biotechnology Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAIA News
- マイア・バイオテクノロジー、減額価格でのワラント行使により440,503株を発行
- Maia Biotechnology to issue 440,503 shares after warrant exercise at reduced price
- Maia Biotechnology presents Phase 2 THIO-101 trial data at lung cancer conference
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after FDA grants Fast Track designation
- FDA grants fast track designation for MAIA’s lung cancer drug
- MAIA Biotechnology’s 41% decline validates InvestingPro’s overvalued call
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after publishing promising preclinical data
- MAIA Biotechnology publishes preclinical data on cancer drug candidates
- MAIA Biotechnology doses first patient in Taiwan for NSCLC trial
- Maia Biotechnology enters stock purchase agreement for up to $587,905 with Prevail Partners
- MAIA Biotechnology appoints HCC experts to scientific advisory board
- MAIA Biotechnology partners with Roche for cancer treatment studies
- MAIA Biotechnology to Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- MAIA reports NSCLC patient response in Phase 2 trial
- Maia Biotechnology stock rises following positive trial results
- MAIA reports extended survival in lung cancer trial
- MAIA Biotechnology secures $669,500 in private placement
- MAIA Biotechnology Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting
- MAIA Biotechnology Announces Director Participation in Recent Private Placement
1日のレンジ
1.55 1.61
1年のレンジ
1.40 3.48
- 以前の終値
- 1.57
- 始値
- 1.55
- 買値
- 1.59
- 買値
- 1.89
- 安値
- 1.55
- 高値
- 1.61
- 出来高
- 118
- 1日の変化
- 1.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.92%
- 1年の変化
- -43.42%
