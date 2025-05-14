Currencies / MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc
1.61 USD 0.09 (5.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAIA exchange rate has changed by -5.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.60 and at a high of 1.69.
Follow MAIA Biotechnology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MAIA News
- Maia Biotechnology presents Phase 2 THIO-101 trial data at lung cancer conference
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after FDA grants Fast Track designation
- FDA grants fast track designation for MAIA’s lung cancer drug
- MAIA Biotechnology’s 41% decline validates InvestingPro’s overvalued call
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after publishing promising preclinical data
- MAIA Biotechnology publishes preclinical data on cancer drug candidates
- MAIA Biotechnology doses first patient in Taiwan for NSCLC trial
- Maia Biotechnology enters stock purchase agreement for up to $587,905 with Prevail Partners
- MAIA Biotechnology appoints HCC experts to scientific advisory board
- MAIA Biotechnology partners with Roche for cancer treatment studies
- MAIA Biotechnology to Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- MAIA reports NSCLC patient response in Phase 2 trial
- Maia Biotechnology stock rises following positive trial results
- MAIA reports extended survival in lung cancer trial
- MAIA Biotechnology secures $669,500 in private placement
- MAIA Biotechnology Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting
- MAIA Biotechnology Announces Director Participation in Recent Private Placement
Daily Range
1.60 1.69
Year Range
1.40 3.48
- Previous Close
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.69
- Bid
- 1.61
- Ask
- 1.91
- Low
- 1.60
- High
- 1.69
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- -5.29%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.23%
- Year Change
- -42.70%
