MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc

1.55 USD 0.04 (2.52%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de MAIA a changé de -2.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.52 et à un maximum de 1.58.

Suivez la dynamique MAIA Biotechnology Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
1.52 1.58
Range Annuel
1.40 3.48
Clôture Précédente
1.59
Ouverture
1.56
Bid
1.55
Ask
1.85
Plus Bas
1.52
Plus Haut
1.58
Volume
240
Changement quotidien
-2.52%
Changement Mensuel
0.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.31%
Changement Annuel
-44.84%
