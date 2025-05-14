货币 / MAIA
MAIA: MAIA Biotechnology Inc
1.57 USD 0.04 (2.48%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAIA汇率已更改-2.48%。当日，交易品种以低点1.56和高点1.64进行交易。
关注MAIA Biotechnology Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MAIA新闻
- Maia Biotechnology presents Phase 2 THIO-101 trial data at lung cancer conference
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after FDA grants Fast Track designation
- FDA grants fast track designation for MAIA’s lung cancer drug
- MAIA Biotechnology’s 41% decline validates InvestingPro’s overvalued call
- Maia Biotechnology stock soars after publishing promising preclinical data
- MAIA Biotechnology publishes preclinical data on cancer drug candidates
- MAIA Biotechnology doses first patient in Taiwan for NSCLC trial
- Maia Biotechnology enters stock purchase agreement for up to $587,905 with Prevail Partners
- MAIA Biotechnology appoints HCC experts to scientific advisory board
- MAIA Biotechnology partners with Roche for cancer treatment studies
- MAIA Biotechnology to Present at BIO International Convention 2025
- MAIA reports NSCLC patient response in Phase 2 trial
- Maia Biotechnology stock rises following positive trial results
- MAIA reports extended survival in lung cancer trial
- MAIA Biotechnology secures $669,500 in private placement
- MAIA Biotechnology Accepted for Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting
- MAIA Biotechnology Announces Director Participation in Recent Private Placement
日范围
1.56 1.64
年范围
1.40 3.48
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.61
- 开盘价
- 1.60
- 卖价
- 1.57
- 买价
- 1.87
- 最低价
- 1.56
- 最高价
- 1.64
- 交易量
- 189
- 日变化
- -2.48%
- 月变化
- 1.95%
- 6个月变化
- 2.61%
- 年变化
- -44.13%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值