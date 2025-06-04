Dövizler / LZ
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc
10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LZ fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.27 aralığında işlem gördü.
LegalZoom.com Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
10.94 11.27
Yıllık aralık
6.26 11.35
- Önceki kapanış
- 11.10
- Açılış
- 11.11
- Satış
- 10.95
- Alış
- 11.25
- Düşük
- 10.94
- Yüksek
- 11.27
- Hacim
- 2.954 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 29.59%
- Yıllık değişim
- 72.71%
21 Eylül, Pazar