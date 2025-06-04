货币 / LZ
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc
10.76 USD 0.34 (3.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LZ汇率已更改3.26%。当日，交易品种以低点10.45和高点10.79进行交易。
关注LegalZoom.com Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LZ新闻
- Citizens JMP维持LegalZoom股票评级为"市场表现"
- LegalZoom stock rating maintained at Market Perform by Citizens JMP
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- LegalZoom at Citi Conference: Strategic Shift to Subscriptions
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on LegalZoom stock amid 28% rally
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid competitive pressures
- LegalZoom launches patent filing services at fraction of traditional costs
- LegalZoom Stock: Still Remain Cautious For The Near Term (NASDAQ:LZ)
- UBS raises LegalZoom.com stock price target to $12 on subscription growth
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- LegalZoom jumps after BofA upgrades stock on AI boost
- This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, subscription model strengthens
- LegalZoom (LZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- LegalZoom.com earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- DMC Global (BOOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LegalZoom stock soars after announcing OpenAI ChatGPT collaboration
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 10.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- LegalZoom amends credit facility, reduces commitment and extends maturity
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid strategic shifts
- LegalZoom Stock: Improving Subscription Trends, Expanding Margins, Lower Price (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom: A Mixed Bag (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Announces Strategic Partnership with Perplexity to Offer Legal Services to AI Search Customers
日范围
10.45 10.79
年范围
6.26 11.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.42
- 开盘价
- 10.45
- 卖价
- 10.76
- 买价
- 11.06
- 最低价
- 10.45
- 最高价
- 10.79
- 交易量
- 1.434 K
- 日变化
- 3.26%
- 月变化
- -0.65%
- 6个月变化
- 27.34%
- 年变化
- 69.72%
