LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc
11.10 USD 0.43 (4.03%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LZの今日の為替レートは、4.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.75の安値と11.12の高値で取引されました。
LegalZoom.com Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
10.75 11.12
1年のレンジ
6.26 11.35
- 以前の終値
- 10.67
- 始値
- 10.75
- 買値
- 11.10
- 買値
- 11.40
- 安値
- 10.75
- 高値
- 11.12
- 出来高
- 5.034 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 31.36%
- 1年の変化
- 75.08%
