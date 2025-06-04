QuotazioniSezioni
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc

10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LZ ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.94 e ad un massimo di 11.27.

Segui le dinamiche di LegalZoom.com Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.94 11.27
Intervallo Annuale
6.26 11.35
Chiusura Precedente
11.10
Apertura
11.11
Bid
10.95
Ask
11.25
Minimo
10.94
Massimo
11.27
Volume
2.954 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
1.11%
Variazione Semestrale
29.59%
Variazione Annuale
72.71%
