Valute / LZ
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc
10.95 USD 0.15 (1.35%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LZ ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.94 e ad un massimo di 11.27.
Segui le dinamiche di LegalZoom.com Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LZ News
- Rating di LegalZoom mantenuto a Market Perform da Citizens JMP
- LegalZoom stock rating maintained at Market Perform by Citizens JMP
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- LegalZoom at Citi Conference: Strategic Shift to Subscriptions
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on LegalZoom stock amid 28% rally
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid competitive pressures
- LegalZoom launches patent filing services at fraction of traditional costs
- LegalZoom Stock: Still Remain Cautious For The Near Term (NASDAQ:LZ)
- UBS raises LegalZoom.com stock price target to $12 on subscription growth
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- LegalZoom jumps after BofA upgrades stock on AI boost
- This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, subscription model strengthens
- LegalZoom (LZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- LegalZoom.com earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- DMC Global (BOOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LegalZoom stock soars after announcing OpenAI ChatGPT collaboration
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 10.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- LegalZoom amends credit facility, reduces commitment and extends maturity
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid strategic shifts
- LegalZoom Stock: Improving Subscription Trends, Expanding Margins, Lower Price (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom: A Mixed Bag (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Announces Strategic Partnership with Perplexity to Offer Legal Services to AI Search Customers
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.94 11.27
Intervallo Annuale
6.26 11.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.10
- Apertura
- 11.11
- Bid
- 10.95
- Ask
- 11.25
- Minimo
- 10.94
- Massimo
- 11.27
- Volume
- 2.954 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 29.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.71%
20 settembre, sabato