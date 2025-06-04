Währungen / LZ
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc
11.10 USD 0.43 (4.03%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LZ hat sich für heute um 4.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LegalZoom.com Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LZ News
- Citizens JMP bestätigt ’Market Perform’-Rating für LegalZoom-Aktie
- LegalZoom stock rating maintained at Market Perform by Citizens JMP
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- LegalZoom at Citi Conference: Strategic Shift to Subscriptions
- JPMorgan reiterates Overweight rating on LegalZoom stock amid 28% rally
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid competitive pressures
- LegalZoom launches patent filing services at fraction of traditional costs
- LegalZoom Stock: Still Remain Cautious For The Near Term (NASDAQ:LZ)
- UBS raises LegalZoom.com stock price target to $12 on subscription growth
- SoundHound AI, Ouster, Globalstar, Doximity, JFrog And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)
- LegalZoom jumps after BofA upgrades stock on AI boost
- This Monster Beverage Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Q2 2025 slides: revenue growth accelerates, subscription model strengthens
- LegalZoom (LZ) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- LegalZoom.com earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- DMC Global (BOOM) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LegalZoom stock soars after announcing OpenAI ChatGPT collaboration
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Surges 10.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- LegalZoom amends credit facility, reduces commitment and extends maturity
- JMP maintains Market Perform rating on LegalZoom stock amid strategic shifts
- LegalZoom Stock: Improving Subscription Trends, Expanding Margins, Lower Price (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom: A Mixed Bag (NASDAQ:LZ)
- LegalZoom Announces Strategic Partnership with Perplexity to Offer Legal Services to AI Search Customers
Tagesspanne
10.75 11.12
Jahresspanne
6.26 11.35
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.67
- Eröffnung
- 10.75
- Bid
- 11.10
- Ask
- 11.40
- Tief
- 10.75
- Hoch
- 11.12
- Volumen
- 5.034 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.03%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 31.36%
- Jahresänderung
- 75.08%
