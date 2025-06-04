KurseKategorien
LZ: LegalZoom.com Inc

11.10 USD 0.43 (4.03%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LZ hat sich für heute um 4.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die LegalZoom.com Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
10.75 11.12
Jahresspanne
6.26 11.35
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.67
Eröffnung
10.75
Bid
11.10
Ask
11.40
Tief
10.75
Hoch
11.12
Volumen
5.034 K
Tagesänderung
4.03%
Monatsänderung
2.49%
6-Monatsänderung
31.36%
Jahresänderung
75.08%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
