LVWR-WT: Livewire Group, Inc.

0.0762 USD 0.0006 (0.79%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LVWR-WT fiyatı bugün 0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0711 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0762 aralığında işlem gördü.

Livewire Group, Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is LVWR-WT stock price today?

Livewire Group, Inc. stock is priced at 0.0762 today. It trades within 0.79%, yesterday's close was 0.0756, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of LVWR-WT shows these updates.

Does Livewire Group, Inc. stock pay dividends?

Livewire Group, Inc. is currently valued at 0.0762. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.45% and USD. View the chart live to track LVWR-WT movements.

How to buy LVWR-WT stock?

You can buy Livewire Group, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.0762. Orders are usually placed near 0.0762 or 0.0792, while 3 and 7.17% show market activity. Follow LVWR-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LVWR-WT stock?

Investing in Livewire Group, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0101 - 0.2720 and current price 0.0762. Many compare 21.92% and 316.39% before placing orders at 0.0762 or 0.0792. Explore the LVWR-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Livewire Group, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Livewire Group, Inc. in the past year was 0.2720. Within 0.0101 - 0.2720, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0756 helps spot resistance levels. Track Livewire Group, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Livewire Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Livewire Group, Inc. (LVWR-WT) over the year was 0.0101. Comparing it with the current 0.0762 and 0.0101 - 0.2720 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LVWR-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LVWR-WT stock split?

Livewire Group, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0756, and -33.45% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
0.0711 0.0762
Yıllık aralık
0.0101 0.2720
Önceki kapanış
0.0756
Açılış
0.0711
Satış
0.0762
Alış
0.0792
Düşük
0.0711
Yüksek
0.0762
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
0.79%
Aylık değişim
21.92%
6 aylık değişim
316.39%
Yıllık değişim
-33.45%
