Dövizler / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
277.36 USD 0.30 (0.11%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LH fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 276.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 278.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
276.04 278.53
Yıllık aralık
209.38 283.47
- Önceki kapanış
- 277.06
- Açılış
- 276.37
- Satış
- 277.36
- Alış
- 277.66
- Düşük
- 276.04
- Yüksek
- 278.53
- Hacim
- 583
- Günlük değişim
- 0.11%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 24.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar