FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LH
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

277.36 USD 0.30 (0.11%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LH fiyatı bugün 0.11% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 276.04 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 278.53 aralığında işlem gördü.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LH haberleri

Günlük aralık
276.04 278.53
Yıllık aralık
209.38 283.47
Önceki kapanış
277.06
Açılış
276.37
Satış
277.36
Alış
277.66
Düşük
276.04
Yüksek
278.53
Hacim
583
Günlük değişim
0.11%
Aylık değişim
0.33%
6 aylık değişim
20.12%
Yıllık değişim
24.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar