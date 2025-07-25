クォートセクション
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

277.06 USD 0.92 (0.33%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LHの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり274.77の安値と278.62の高値で取引されました。

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
274.77 278.62
1年のレンジ
209.38 283.47
以前の終値
276.14
始値
276.79
買値
277.06
買値
277.36
安値
274.77
高値
278.62
出来高
636
1日の変化
0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
0.22%
6ヶ月の変化
19.99%
1年の変化
24.46%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K