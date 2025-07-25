通貨 / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
277.06 USD 0.92 (0.33%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LHの今日の為替レートは、0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり274.77の安値と278.62の高値で取引されました。
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
274.77 278.62
1年のレンジ
209.38 283.47
- 以前の終値
- 276.14
- 始値
- 276.79
- 買値
- 277.06
- 買値
- 277.36
- 安値
- 274.77
- 高値
- 278.62
- 出来高
- 636
- 1日の変化
- 0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.99%
- 1年の変化
- 24.46%
