Moedas / LH
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
275.63 USD 0.51 (0.18%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LH para hoje mudou para -0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 274.77 e o mais alto foi 276.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LH Notícias
- LH Stock Rises on Acquisition of BioReference Health's Select Assets
- Labcorp Holdings Stock: Currently Priced For Cash And Growth (NYSE:LH)
- Danaher's Life Sciences Segment Shrinks: What's the Path Forward?
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Labcorp conclui aquisição de ativos de oncologia da BioReference Health
- Labcorp completes acquisition of BioReference Health oncology assets
- Danaher's Biotechnology Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Is it the Right Time to Hold Labcorp Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Baird downgrades Quest Diagnostics stock rating to Neutral on balanced risk/reward
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up
- Labcorp launches first FDA-cleared blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Value Stock
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high, reaching 35.32 USD
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Labcorp Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH)
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Jefferies raises Laboratory Corporation of America price target to $300
Faixa diária
274.77 276.79
Faixa anual
209.38 283.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 276.14
- Open
- 276.79
- Bid
- 275.63
- Ask
- 275.93
- Low
- 274.77
- High
- 276.79
- Volume
- 30
- Mudança diária
- -0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.37%
- Mudança anual
- 23.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh