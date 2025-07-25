Devises / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
277.36 USD 0.30 (0.11%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LH a changé de 0.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 276.04 et à un maximum de 278.53.
Suivez la dynamique Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
276.04 278.53
Range Annuel
209.38 283.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 277.06
- Ouverture
- 276.37
- Bid
- 277.36
- Ask
- 277.66
- Plus Bas
- 276.04
- Plus Haut
- 278.53
- Volume
- 583
- Changement quotidien
- 0.11%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.12%
- Changement Annuel
- 24.59%
