LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

276.14 USD 1.97 (0.72%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 275.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 277.04.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

LH News

Rango diario
275.30 277.04
Rango anual
209.38 283.47
Cierres anteriores
274.17
Open
276.12
Bid
276.14
Ask
276.44
Low
275.30
High
277.04
Volumen
299
Cambio diario
0.72%
Cambio mensual
-0.11%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.59%
Cambio anual
24.05%
