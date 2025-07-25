Divisas / LH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
276.14 USD 1.97 (0.72%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.72%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 275.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 277.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LH News
- LH Stock Rises on Acquisition of BioReference Health's Select Assets
- Labcorp Holdings Stock: Currently Priced For Cash And Growth (NYSE:LH)
- Danaher's Life Sciences Segment Shrinks: What's the Path Forward?
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Labcorp completa adquisición de activos oncológicos de BioReference Health
- Labcorp completes acquisition of BioReference Health oncology assets
- Danaher's Biotechnology Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Is it the Right Time to Hold Labcorp Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Baird downgrades Quest Diagnostics stock rating to Neutral on balanced risk/reward
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up
- Labcorp launches first FDA-cleared blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Value Stock
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high, reaching 35.32 USD
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Labcorp Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH)
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
- Jefferies raises Laboratory Corporation of America price target to $300
Rango diario
275.30 277.04
Rango anual
209.38 283.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 274.17
- Open
- 276.12
- Bid
- 276.14
- Ask
- 276.44
- Low
- 275.30
- High
- 277.04
- Volumen
- 299
- Cambio diario
- 0.72%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.11%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.59%
- Cambio anual
- 24.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B