Währungen / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
277.06 USD 0.92 (0.33%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LH hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 274.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 278.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
274.77 278.62
Jahresspanne
209.38 283.47
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 276.14
- Eröffnung
- 276.79
- Bid
- 277.06
- Ask
- 277.36
- Tief
- 274.77
- Hoch
- 278.62
- Volumen
- 636
- Tagesänderung
- 0.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.99%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.46%
