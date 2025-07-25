KurseKategorien
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

277.06 USD 0.92 (0.33%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von LH hat sich für heute um 0.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 274.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 278.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
274.77 278.62
Jahresspanne
209.38 283.47
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
276.14
Eröffnung
276.79
Bid
277.06
Ask
277.36
Tief
274.77
Hoch
278.62
Volumen
636
Tagesänderung
0.33%
Monatsänderung
0.22%
6-Monatsänderung
19.99%
Jahresänderung
24.46%
