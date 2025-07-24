货币 / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
274.17 USD 1.23 (0.45%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LH汇率已更改-0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点273.87和高点277.00进行交易。
关注Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
273.87 277.00
年范围
209.38 283.47
- 前一天收盘价
- 275.40
- 开盘价
- 275.29
- 卖价
- 274.17
- 买价
- 274.47
- 最低价
- 273.87
- 最高价
- 277.00
- 交易量
- 525
- 日变化
- -0.45%
- 月变化
- -0.82%
- 6个月变化
- 18.74%
- 年变化
- 23.16%
