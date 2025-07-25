QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LH
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

277.36 USD 0.30 (0.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LH ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 276.04 e ad un massimo di 278.53.

Intervallo Giornaliero
276.04 278.53
Intervallo Annuale
209.38 283.47
Chiusura Precedente
277.06
Apertura
276.37
Bid
277.36
Ask
277.66
Minimo
276.04
Massimo
278.53
Volume
583
Variazione giornaliera
0.11%
Variazione Mensile
0.33%
Variazione Semestrale
20.12%
Variazione Annuale
24.59%
