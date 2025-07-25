Valute / LH
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
LH: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
277.36 USD 0.30 (0.11%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LH ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 276.04 e ad un massimo di 278.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LH News
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Value Stock
- LH Stock Rises on Acquisition of BioReference Health's Select Assets
- Labcorp Holdings Stock: Currently Priced For Cash And Growth (NYSE:LH)
- Danaher's Life Sciences Segment Shrinks: What's the Path Forward?
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Labcorp completa l’acquisizione degli asset oncologici di BioReference Health
- Labcorp completes acquisition of BioReference Health oncology assets
- Danaher's Biotechnology Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Smith & Nephew appoints Dr Garheng Kong as non-executive director
- Is it the Right Time to Hold Labcorp Stock in Your Portfolio?
- Baird downgrades Quest Diagnostics stock rating to Neutral on balanced risk/reward
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up
- Labcorp launches first FDA-cleared blood test for Alzheimer’s disease
- Here's Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Strong Value Stock
- Smith & Nephew stock hits 52-week high, reaching 35.32 USD
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Why Labcorp Holdings (LH) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Labcorp Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings - Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH)
- Nasdaq To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Imax (NYSE:IMAX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
276.04 278.53
Intervallo Annuale
209.38 283.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 277.06
- Apertura
- 276.37
- Bid
- 277.36
- Ask
- 277.66
- Minimo
- 276.04
- Massimo
- 278.53
- Volume
- 583
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.59%
20 settembre, sabato