Dövizler / LAND
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.26 USD 0.11 (1.17%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LAND fiyatı bugün -1.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.21 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.39 aralığında işlem gördü.
Gladstone Land Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAND haberleri
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 3 REITs To Buy The Dip In
- Gladstone Land Preferreds: Additional Catalysts In The Declining Rates Environment (LANDO)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- L&Q housing trust receives compliant regulatory rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Gladstone Land Corporation: Severely Mispriced Farmland REIT (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Microsoft Goes Long In Farmland; Could This Investing Sector Exceed The $3.8 Trillion Commercial Office Market?
- Gladstone Land earnings missed by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Earnings Drop 42%
- DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- City Office REIT (CIO) Surges 24.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 11): Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Mystery investor grabs hundreds of empty acres near east San Jose
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
Günlük aralık
9.21 9.39
Yıllık aralık
8.66 13.89
- Önceki kapanış
- 9.37
- Açılış
- 9.37
- Satış
- 9.26
- Alış
- 9.56
- Düşük
- 9.21
- Yüksek
- 9.39
- Hacim
- 1.274 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.17%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -12.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- -33.19%
21 Eylül, Pazar