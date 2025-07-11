통화 / LAND
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.26 USD 0.11 (1.17%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LAND 환율이 오늘 -1.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.21이고 고가는 9.39이었습니다.
Gladstone Land Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAND News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 3 REITs To Buy The Dip In
- Gladstone Land Preferreds: Additional Catalysts In The Declining Rates Environment (LANDO)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- L&Q housing trust receives compliant regulatory rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Gladstone Land Corporation: Severely Mispriced Farmland REIT (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Microsoft Goes Long In Farmland; Could This Investing Sector Exceed The $3.8 Trillion Commercial Office Market?
- Gladstone Land earnings missed by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Earnings Drop 42%
- DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- City Office REIT (CIO) Surges 24.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 11): Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Mystery investor grabs hundreds of empty acres near east San Jose
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
일일 변동 비율
9.21 9.39
년간 변동
8.66 13.89
- 이전 종가
- 9.37
- 시가
- 9.37
- Bid
- 9.26
- Ask
- 9.56
- 저가
- 9.21
- 고가
- 9.39
- 볼륨
- 1.274 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.17%
- 월 변동
- 1.20%
- 6개월 변동
- -12.06%
- 년간 변동율
- -33.19%
20 9월, 토요일