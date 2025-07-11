Moedas / LAND
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.29 USD 0.29 (3.22%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LAND para hoje mudou para 3.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.02 e o mais alto foi 9.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gladstone Land Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LAND Notícias
Faixa diária
9.02 9.38
Faixa anual
8.66 13.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.00
- Open
- 9.03
- Bid
- 9.29
- Ask
- 9.59
- Low
- 9.02
- High
- 9.38
- Volume
- 476
- Mudança diária
- 3.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.78%
- Mudança anual
- -32.97%
