Currencies / LAND
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
8.94 USD 0.07 (0.79%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LAND exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.81 and at a high of 8.98.
Follow Gladstone Land Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LAND News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- 3 REITs To Buy The Dip In
- Gladstone Land Preferreds: Additional Catalysts In The Declining Rates Environment (LANDO)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Important Warning To REIT Investors
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- U.K. stocks lower at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 down 0.39%
- L&Q housing trust receives compliant regulatory rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Gladstone Land Corporation: Severely Mispriced Farmland REIT (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Microsoft Goes Long In Farmland; Could This Investing Sector Exceed The $3.8 Trillion Commercial Office Market?
- Gladstone Land earnings missed by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Gladstone Land (LAND) Earnings Drop 42%
- DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- City Office REIT (CIO) Surges 24.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Powell Pressured As Inflation Cools
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 11): Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)
- Mystery investor grabs hundreds of empty acres near east San Jose
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
Daily Range
8.81 8.98
Year Range
8.66 13.89
- Previous Close
- 8.87
- Open
- 8.90
- Bid
- 8.94
- Ask
- 9.24
- Low
- 8.81
- High
- 8.98
- Volume
- 634
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- -2.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.10%
- Year Change
- -35.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%