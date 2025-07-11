货币 / LAND
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.01 USD 0.07 (0.78%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LAND汇率已更改0.78%。当日，交易品种以低点8.92和高点9.16进行交易。
关注Gladstone Land Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LAND新闻
日范围
8.92 9.16
年范围
8.66 13.89
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.94
- 开盘价
- 9.00
- 卖价
- 9.01
- 买价
- 9.31
- 最低价
- 8.92
- 最高价
- 9.16
- 交易量
- 900
- 日变化
- 0.78%
- 月变化
- -1.53%
- 6个月变化
- -14.43%
- 年变化
- -34.99%
