通貨 / LAND
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.37 USD 0.37 (4.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LANDの今日の為替レートは、4.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.02の安値と9.44の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Land Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.02 9.44
1年のレンジ
8.66 13.89
- 以前の終値
- 9.00
- 始値
- 9.03
- 買値
- 9.37
- 買値
- 9.67
- 安値
- 9.02
- 高値
- 9.44
- 出来高
- 1.283 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.02%
- 1年の変化
- -32.40%
