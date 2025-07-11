クォートセクション
通貨 / LAND
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation

9.37 USD 0.37 (4.11%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LANDの今日の為替レートは、4.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.02の安値と9.44の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Land Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.02 9.44
1年のレンジ
8.66 13.89
以前の終値
9.00
始値
9.03
買値
9.37
買値
9.67
安値
9.02
高値
9.44
出来高
1.283 K
1日の変化
4.11%
1ヶ月の変化
2.40%
6ヶ月の変化
-11.02%
1年の変化
-32.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K