LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation

9.26 USD 0.11 (1.17%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LAND ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.21 e ad un massimo di 9.39.

Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Land Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.21 9.39
Intervallo Annuale
8.66 13.89
Chiusura Precedente
9.37
Apertura
9.37
Bid
9.26
Ask
9.56
Minimo
9.21
Massimo
9.39
Volume
1.274 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.17%
Variazione Mensile
1.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.06%
Variazione Annuale
-33.19%
21 settembre, domenica