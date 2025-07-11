Währungen / LAND
LAND: Gladstone Land Corporation
9.37 USD 0.37 (4.11%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LAND hat sich für heute um 4.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Gladstone Land Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
9.02 9.44
Jahresspanne
8.66 13.89
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.00
- Eröffnung
- 9.03
- Bid
- 9.37
- Ask
- 9.67
- Tief
- 9.02
- Hoch
- 9.44
- Volumen
- 1.283 K
- Tagesänderung
- 4.11%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -32.40%
